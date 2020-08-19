Funeral service for Mrs. Martha Barnard, 77, of Ball Play, will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, with Rev. Joey Hanner officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until time of the service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery.
Mrs. Barnard passed away on August 17, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Cronnon and Gracie Wilkes; brothers, Johnny Cronnon and Billy Cronnon.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Marvin Barnard; children, Teresa Barnard, Mark Barnard, Anthony (Rebecca) Barnard; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Beck; sisters, Patricia Fowler and Pricilla Plemons; a host of nieces and nephews.
Martha was a member of Union #3 Baptist Church. She loved reading books, going to thrift stores, and spoiling her grandkids and great-grandbabies. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Family wishes to extend a special thanks to Kindred Hospice.
