Martha Cathern Ashley Obituary
Martha Cathern Ashley, 87, walked into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on December 29, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Junior Ashley; parents, Tom and Pearl Sitz; and grandson, James Thrasher.
She is survived by her children, Kathy Thrasher (Mike), Belinda Webb (Howard Stanley), Alvin Ashley, Ronnie Adcock (Randy) and Dennis Ashley; sister, Beatrice Brooks, sister-in-law, Faye Ashley; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Mother loved crafts and was very talented. She was a wonderful Christian mother and will be greatly missed. She worked several years at Murphy's, Woolco, and Owen's Department Store.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery with Bro. Kenneth Lasseter officiating. Family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Village Chapel Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Special thanks to Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Pleasant Hill Methodist Church food ministry, and Hospice caregivers.
Flowers accepted, or donations can be made to Mt. Pisgah Cemetery or Pleasant Hill food ministry.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 31, 2019
