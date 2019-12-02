Home

Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Martha Conner Heath Obituary
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, for Mrs. Martha Conner Heath, age 89, of Glencoe who passed away on Nov. 27, 2019. Tim Diggs will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mrs. Heath was a loving mother and wife. She loved the holidays, outdoors, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years: Achaia Heath; sons: Steve (Janice) Heath and Timothy Heath; and grandson: Paul (Rebecca) Heath.
Pallbearers will be her church family and friends, and Heath Baptist Church.
Special thanks to Encompass Hospice and Kylee Buttram.
Visitation will be at Crestwood Funeral Home on Monday at 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 2, 2019
