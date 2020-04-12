|
Graveside services for Mrs. Martha Dale Gibson, 82, of Rainbow City, will be held on Tuesday at Williams Southside Memorial Park. Rev. Rodney Pricket and Lori Wise will be officiating.
Mrs. Gibson was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Gibson; son, Jeffrey Scott Gray; parents, Rev. Roscoe Otwell and Eunice Otwell; sisters, Louise Otwell Kilpatrick and Jackie Otwell Dunston.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Lamar and Melissa Gray, John and Hollie Gray, Chris and Teresa Gray; grandchildren, Adam, Brittany, Courtney, Sommer, Olivia, Autum, Caleb, Ric, Cody, Jeffery, Hannah and Lauren; 20 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Gibson was a 1956 graduate of Glencoe High School. She retired from Baptist Hospital ER in Gadsden after 28 years. She was a member of Goodyear Heights Baptist Church. She loved to garden, play her musical instruments, which included the piano, harmonica and the violin. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend and will be missed dearly.
Pallbearers will be Mrs. Gibson's grandchildren: Adam, Caleb, Ric, Cody, Jeffery and Hannah.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to .
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 12, 2020