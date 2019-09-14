Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Southside Chapel Funeral Hm-Meml Pk
1009 Highway 77
Southside, AL 35907
(256) 442-8125
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Williams Southside Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Dell "Baka" Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Dell "Baka" Williams Obituary
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Williams Southside Cemetery for Martha Dell "Baka" Williams, 87, who died on Thursday, September 12. Rev. L. Dale Butler will officiate. Burial will be at Williams Southside Cemetery. Williams Southside Funeral Home will direct.
Ms. Williams was a member of Whorton Bend Baptist Church, and she worked at Midsouth Electric for 35 years.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys Smith; father, William J. Smith; brother, Billy Smith.
She is survived by her son, Ralph Williams; daughter, Paula Williams; granddaughters, Jennie Renee Williams, Kera Duvall; great-grandchildren, Tristin Humphrey, Karis White, Christian Duvall; nieces, Kay (Cowboy) Johnson, Sheila (Kurt) Smith; great-nieces, Kimberly Dilley, Julie Schendehette, Kelly Snyder.
Special thanks to the staff of Super Bee Pharmacy, and caregiver, Peggy Shaw.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now