Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Williams Southside Cemetery for Martha Dell "Baka" Williams, 87, who died on Thursday, September 12. Rev. L. Dale Butler will officiate. Burial will be at Williams Southside Cemetery. Williams Southside Funeral Home will direct.
Ms. Williams was a member of Whorton Bend Baptist Church, and she worked at Midsouth Electric for 35 years.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys Smith; father, William J. Smith; brother, Billy Smith.
She is survived by her son, Ralph Williams; daughter, Paula Williams; granddaughters, Jennie Renee Williams, Kera Duvall; great-grandchildren, Tristin Humphrey, Karis White, Christian Duvall; nieces, Kay (Cowboy) Johnson, Sheila (Kurt) Smith; great-nieces, Kimberly Dilley, Julie Schendehette, Kelly Snyder.
Special thanks to the staff of Super Bee Pharmacy, and caregiver, Peggy Shaw.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 14, 2019