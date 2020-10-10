1/
Martha Elena "Marty" Posey
In Loving Memory of Martha "Marty" Elena Posey
Marty Posey was born in the Republic of Panama.
She went home to be with the Lord on October 5, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore Robert Meck and Eloisa Maria Meck; her sister, Aura Salinas; and her son, Gary Posey.
Marty was a loving wife, a precious mother, an amazing Grandma, and a wonderful friend. She lived a fulfilled life. As an Army wife, Marty excelled at serving her husband, family, and country. Marty was a talented artist. She was energetic, optimistic, and encouraging to all. She embraced life with zeal. She had the gift of hospitality and a compassionate heart for others.
Marty is survived by her husband, Joe Posey; one son, Guy (Tina Marie) Posey; two grandsons, Jeremy Posey and Christopher (Samantha) Posey; one granddaughter, Liana Posey; six great-grandchildren, Ava, Ansley, Amilia, Rowan, Sophia, and Briar; and one sister, Donna Meck.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Marty Posey will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Christ Fellowship Church, Southside, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan's Purse. https://www.samaritanspurse.org

Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Christ Fellowship Church
