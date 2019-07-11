|
|
Martha Helen Hood, 81, of Gadsden, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. today, Thursday, July 11, at Hopewell Cemetery, Ashville, Alabama.
Nephews Derek and Clay Hood will officiate.
Collier-Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Services in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include brothers, Ronnie, Sam, and Larry Hood; and sister, Katherine McCullars.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Cartie Bell Hood; and eight brothers and sisters.
The family wishes to express sincere thanks to Attalla Healthcare and Rehab for all of their years of love and care.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 11, 2019