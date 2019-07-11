Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Hopewell Cemetery
Ashville, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Hood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Hood


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Hood Obituary
Martha Helen Hood, 81, of Gadsden, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. today, Thursday, July 11, at Hopewell Cemetery, Ashville, Alabama.
Nephews Derek and Clay Hood will officiate.
Collier-Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Services in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include brothers, Ronnie, Sam, and Larry Hood; and sister, Katherine McCullars.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Cartie Bell Hood; and eight brothers and sisters.
The family wishes to express sincere thanks to Attalla Healthcare and Rehab for all of their years of love and care.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now