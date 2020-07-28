Martha Irene Wood, of Attalla, Alabama, passed from this life to be with her Lord on July 24, 2020, at the age of 87.

She was born October 8, 1932, in Etowah County, where she was a lifelong resident and member of Shiloh Baptist Church. She married her beloved husband, J.W. Wood, on July 1, 1950. Her greatest joys were being a wife, mother to her four boys, and grandmother to her seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. People who knew her would say that Irene was a virtuous woman who always put the needs of her family above her own.

She is survived by her sons, Dan (Judy) Wood, Randall (Kathy) Wood, Phillip Wood and Mark (Robin) Wood; brothers, Perry (Symone) Cline and Jerry Cline; six grandchildren, Brian Wood, Stanley Orr, Lea Cleveland, Ashton Wood, Dexter Wood and Devon Wood; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, J.W. Wood; parents, Cleo and Pearl Cline; sister, Bert Crisp; and granddaughter, Brandi Wise.

Honorary Pallbearers are Brian Wood, Austin Wood, Dexter Wood, Dakota Wise, Dustin Wise, Stanley Orr, Zane Orr, Casey Orr, Rex Whisenet and Calvin Mulkey.

Special thanks to Fourth Floor nurses at Riverview Regional Medical Center, Terry Tibbs, Nathan Davis, Clara Dispain, and Kim Brown.

Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store