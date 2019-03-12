|
|
Mrs. Martha Jane Bain Rhea passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the age of 92.
Her family will receive friends for visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla. Graveside service and interment following at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Rhea was preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Rhea; parents, James A. and Emily Bain; seven siblings; a niece; and several nephews.
Martha and her husband were longtime attendees of Rainbow City Methodist Church. She worked in the retail clothing business at several locations, including Rutenberg's Clothing Store, and for two of her sisters who had boutiques – "Nina's" and "Sara's."
She leaves behind her daughter, Nina Rhea Gattis; granddaughter, Leigh Rhea; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Family & friends will serve as pallbearers.
Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 12, 2019