Martha Joyce Gregory, 85, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Crestwood Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct.
Martha worked many years as a Beautician and was a Jehovah's Witness.
Martha is survived by sister, Patricia Womack; brother, Jimmie W. Garner; numerous nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Peggy Taliaferro.
She was preceded in death by sister, Betty Ann Jones; brothers, Calvin, Wallace Garner and Raymond Garner.
There will be no public visitation; family and friends will meet at the cemetery at the time of service.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com
for the Gregory family.