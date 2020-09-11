1/
Martha Joyce Gregory
Martha Joyce Gregory, 85, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Crestwood Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct.
Martha worked many years as a Beautician and was a Jehovah's Witness.
Martha is survived by sister, Patricia Womack; brother, Jimmie W. Garner; numerous nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Peggy Taliaferro.
She was preceded in death by sister, Betty Ann Jones; brothers, Calvin, Wallace Garner and Raymond Garner.
There will be no public visitation; family and friends will meet at the cemetery at the time of service.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Gregory family.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Crestwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
