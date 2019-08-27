Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:30 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Martha Kirkland Chambers


1947 - 2019
Martha Kirkland Chambers Obituary
Heaven gained an Angel on Saturday, August 24, 2019, when Martha Kirkland Chambers was called home by our Lord. Martha was the daughter of the late Teanie Mae and Andrew Kirkland. She was a 1966 graduate of Southside High School.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Bonnie Staton, Joanne (George) Williams and Marie James; and two nieces, Diranda Kyle and Susan Bowdon.
She is survived by the love of her heart, her son Alex Maton; stepchildren, Jason (Rendi) Chambers, Shane (Yvette) Chambers and Robin (Greg) Diggs; grandchildren, Ballie, Dalton (Lark) Chambers, Cassie (Dustin) Stinson, Dustin (Amy) Diggs, Zoe Diggs, Meisi Diggs and Kaylynn Chambers; chosen daughter, Dianna Walker; aunt, Martha Morgan; nieces, Toyna Epperson, Sharon Gladney, Vicki Barron; nephews, Chris and Keith James; brother-in-law, Tommy James; special caregivers, Dana and Keith James, Sherri and J.J. Partee; lifelong friends, Judy Gargus Arthur, Pat Green; chosen brother-in-law, Russell Arthur. She had a special bond with her great-great-niece and nephew, Caroline Partee and Carson Partee.
Special thanks to the staff of Meadowood and Attalla Health Care for their care to Martha.
Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Collier-Butler with visitation from 10:30 to 12:30 p.m. Rev. Roger Beshears officiating. Burial in Pilgrims Rest Cemetery, Southside, AL.
Martha had a big heart and cared for her family and friends with all of it. She was a lifelong resident of Rainbow City, Alabama. She was a Christian and a Baptist by belief. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Steele, AL, for many years and loved their singings. Her sense of humor was always present and her laugh contagious. She will be greatly missed and we all look forward to the day we can be reunited.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Chambers family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 27, 2019
