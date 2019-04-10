|
|
Celebration of Life for Deaconess Martha L. Butcher, age 71, of Gadsden, AL, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Prestige Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Willie J. Simmons officiating.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories her mother, Martha Hicks of Gadsden, AL; her children, Sybil Jemison of Raleigh, NC, and Kelvin Butcher of Gadsden, AL. She leaves a host of siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Public viewing will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home today. Professional service entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory, 2412 Sansom Ave., Gadsden. 256-438-5506
Prestige Memorial, "Where the name is synonymous with service."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 10, 2019