Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 438-5506
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
Martha L. Butcher


Martha L. Butcher Obituary
Celebration of Life for Deaconess Martha L. Butcher, age 71, of Gadsden, AL, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Prestige Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Willie J. Simmons officiating.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories her mother, Martha Hicks of Gadsden, AL; her children, Sybil Jemison of Raleigh, NC, and Kelvin Butcher of Gadsden, AL. She leaves a host of siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Public viewing will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home today. Professional service entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory, 2412 Sansom Ave., Gadsden. 256-438-5506
Prestige Memorial, "Where the name is synonymous with service."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 10, 2019
