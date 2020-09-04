Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel for Martha Lee Pierce Bigham, 89, of Gadsden, who passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. The Rev. Van Lockridge will officiate. Interment will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Martha was a graduate of Piedmont High School. Martha and Jimmy found such joy in starting three local businesses: Bigham's Clothing, Super Bee Drugs, and Stock-N-Lock It All in Rainbow City. She was a faithful believer in Christ with a heart of servitude. She was a founding member of MeadowBrook Baptist Church and happiest when helping others.
Martha was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister who adored her family and friends and will be missed with many fond memories.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Jimmy Bigham; and the late Augustus "Gus" and Lillian Pierce of Piedmont.
Survivors include her daughter and caregiver, Susan (Harry) McLendon; grandchildren, April (Jody) Keene and Bonnie (Kevin) Silvey; great-grandchildren, Lilly Grace Keene, Ella Keene and Hannah Silvey; brother, Luther (Bobbie) Pierce; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jim Boseman, Randy West, Terry Bishop, Ray Grigsby, Ronnie Holaway and John McElwee.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie McClure, Jessie Brown, Johnny McCullars, Gene Buckner, Charles Abercrombie, H.M. Hutcheson and Darrell Jordan.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Martha's memory to MeadowBrook Baptist Church Building Fund or the American Heart Association
The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Harper; Dr. Egan; Dr. Bakir; Encompass Home Health & Hospice; Cathy, Glenda, and Cristy with Compassionate Comforters; and caregivers, Carol, Pat, and Angie.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday.
