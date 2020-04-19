|
Private family graveside services will be held for Martha Louise Palmer, 88, of Glencoe, at Crestwood Cemetery. Rev. Bruce Jenkins is officiating.
Mrs. Palmer loved the Lord, was a devout Christian and longtime member of New Hope Baptist Church. She loved gardening and tending to her vegetables, especially tomatoes. She'll be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Frank; parents, Grady and Flossie King; and sister, Dorothy Mae.
She is survived by daughter, Martha (Leon) Smith; granddaughters, Amanda Smith and Jessica Smith; brother, James (Mary) King; sister, Diane (Ken) Deerman; numerous nieces and nephews; and her faithful companion, Precious the pup.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Special thanks to Donna Jutras, Elaine Burns, Wallace and Sadie Brown, and Ricky and Sheila Chapman.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 19, 2020