Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
Martha Louise Palmer

Martha Louise Palmer Obituary
Private family graveside services will be held for Martha Louise Palmer, 88, of Glencoe, at Crestwood Cemetery. Rev. Bruce Jenkins is officiating.
Mrs. Palmer loved the Lord, was a devout Christian and longtime member of New Hope Baptist Church. She loved gardening and tending to her vegetables, especially tomatoes. She'll be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Frank; parents, Grady and Flossie King; and sister, Dorothy Mae.
She is survived by daughter, Martha (Leon) Smith; granddaughters, Amanda Smith and Jessica Smith; brother, James (Mary) King; sister, Diane (Ken) Deerman; numerous nieces and nephews; and her faithful companion, Precious the pup.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Special thanks to Donna Jutras, Elaine Burns, Wallace and Sadie Brown, and Ricky and Sheila Chapman.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 19, 2020
