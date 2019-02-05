|
Funeral services for Martha Maxwell, 78, of Glencoe, who passed away on Feb. 2, 2019, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel. Pastor Kenneth Bohannon will officiate. Cremation provided by Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery.
Martha was of the Baptist faith. She was born in Colbert County but lived most of her life in Etowah County. She loved to cook and sing. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Claude Maxwell; parents, Gordon and Fannie Mae Campbell; brothers, Donald Ray, Steve and Buddy Campbell; sisters, Hazel Patton, Johnnie Sue Blankenship and Betty Jo Lemley.
She is survived by her companion for 25 years, Mack Floyd; children, Rickey (Karen) Maxwell, Kathy Maxwell, Fay (Scott) McCulley, Shirley Maxwell, Diane (Rob) Bohannon, Donna (Chris) Ramsey, 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Eloise (RJ) Studdard, Sible Smith, Louise (Phillip) Johnson and a host of nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to SICU at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
The family requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 5, 2019