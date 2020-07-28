Funeral service for Mrs. Martha Read McCarley, 72, of Wellington, will be held at 2 p.m. July 28, 2020, at Oak Grove Baptist Church with Reverend Robbie Joplin, Rayburn Read and Mary Kat Barber officiating the service. Burial will follow the service at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will begin receiving friends at noon at the church.
Mrs. McCarley passed away on July 25, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Doris Read; her brother-in-law, Daryl Barber; her mother- and father-in-law, William and Hazel McCarley.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Herb McCarley; her son, Bert McCarley (Lauren); her daughter, Brooke McCarley-Suda (Chris); her grandchildren, Lillian and Ensleigh McCarley; her brother, Tommy Read (Rita); her sister, Susan Read Barber; her nephews, Nathan Read (Lauren), Broc Read, Chael Barber (Brandy), Court Barber (Tori); her niece, Paige Williamson (Drew); and many special cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts and uncles.
Mrs. McCarley was a lifelong resident of the Reads Mill Community. She worked as a teacher at Alexandria High School for 27 years. After retiring from education, she worked at the Ohatchee Post Office for 20 years. Mrs. McCarley was a graduate of Jacksonville State University and received her Master's Degree from The University of Alabama. "War Eagle"
She was an active and lifelong member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Mrs. McCarley had many special friends and special neighbors she faithfully served and loved dearly. She was loved by her friends and coworkers. She enjoyed watching sports.
Pallbearers will be Drew Williamson, Chael Barber, Court Barber, Dr. Conner Read, Stanley McCarley, Trevor McCarley, Nathan Read and Chris Suda.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Casey and Hannah of Kindred Hospice and to Alaco Pharmacy in Glencoe for their support.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
