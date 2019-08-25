|
|
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. at Crestwood Funeral Home for Martha Skillman Nabors, 84, of Glencoe, who passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Rev. Donny Yarbrough will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Martha was a beloved wife and mother. She was a graduate and cheerleader at Walnut Grove High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe F. Nabors Sr.; her parents, Fletcher and Ruth Skillman; brothers, Robert, Charles and Roy Lee Skillman; and granddaughter, Amber Brooke Wells.
She is survived by her children, Joe F. (Deborah) Nabors Jr., Cynthia Lee (Mark) Parrish; granddaughter, Ashley Nabors; step-grandchildren, Steven Parrish, Christine (David) Palmer; sisters, Patricia (Roy) Turner, Wilene (Art) Turner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be deacons of First Baptist Church of Glencoe.
Special thanks to Bobbie Floyd, Dina East and Encompass Hospice.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 25, 2019