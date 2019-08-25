Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Nabors
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Skillman Nabors

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Skillman Nabors Obituary
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. at Crestwood Funeral Home for Martha Skillman Nabors, 84, of Glencoe, who passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Rev. Donny Yarbrough will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Martha was a beloved wife and mother. She was a graduate and cheerleader at Walnut Grove High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe F. Nabors Sr.; her parents, Fletcher and Ruth Skillman; brothers, Robert, Charles and Roy Lee Skillman; and granddaughter, Amber Brooke Wells.
She is survived by her children, Joe F. (Deborah) Nabors Jr., Cynthia Lee (Mark) Parrish; granddaughter, Ashley Nabors; step-grandchildren, Steven Parrish, Christine (David) Palmer; sisters, Patricia (Roy) Turner, Wilene (Art) Turner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be deacons of First Baptist Church of Glencoe.
Special thanks to Bobbie Floyd, Dina East and Encompass Hospice.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now