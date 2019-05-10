|
|
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Martha Voss Cox, age 75, of Gadsden, who passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Rev. David Denson will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Martha was a member of East Gadsden United Methodist Church. She graduated from Tyner High School in Chattanooga, TN. She worked 12 years for Mountain Lakes Resort.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Cox; parents, Charles and Ruby Voss.
She is survived by her children, Tonyia (Alan) McAlister, Chuck (Olivia) Wilson, Ricky Cox (Angie King); grandchildren, Jonathan Wilson, Taran (Casey) Moates, Jake McAlister; great-grandchildren, Rylan, Dylan, Jaci Rae and Reece.
Pallbearers will be Alan McAlister, Chuck Wilson, Ricky Cox, Jonathan Wilson, Jake McAlister, Casey Moates and Rylan McAlister.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Coosa Valley Health Care Nurses and Staff on 400 Hall.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations can be made to American Kidney Foundation.
There will be no visitation.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 10, 2019