1/
Martha Williams Byers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Martha Williams Byers, 48, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Martha leaves to cherish her husband, Rudy Byers; children, Shakeia Williams, Darrell Williams and Alaysus Byers; sisters, Jeanice (Michael) Mostella, Sarah (Chris) Ford, Bessie Williams and Connie Williams; brothers, Thomas (Peggy) Williams, Danny Williams, Floyd Williams, Steve (Cassandra) Williams, Lonzo (Denise) Williams, Bernard (Jackie) Williams, Terry (Brandi) Williams, Clarence Williams and Ricky (Brenda) Williams; and a host of other relatives.
Celebration of Life Services will be 1 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Overcoming Church. Burial will follow in Ashville Cemetery. Bishop Charles Williams, Pastor, and Elder Steve Williams officiating.
Public Visitation will be 11 a.m. Sunday until time of service at the church.
Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Overcoming Church
Send Flowers
JUL
5
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Overcoming Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved