Mrs. Martha Williams Byers, 48, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Martha leaves to cherish her husband, Rudy Byers; children, Shakeia Williams, Darrell Williams and Alaysus Byers; sisters, Jeanice (Michael) Mostella, Sarah (Chris) Ford, Bessie Williams and Connie Williams; brothers, Thomas (Peggy) Williams, Danny Williams, Floyd Williams, Steve (Cassandra) Williams, Lonzo (Denise) Williams, Bernard (Jackie) Williams, Terry (Brandi) Williams, Clarence Williams and Ricky (Brenda) Williams; and a host of other relatives.

Celebration of Life Services will be 1 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Overcoming Church. Burial will follow in Ashville Cemetery. Bishop Charles Williams, Pastor, and Elder Steve Williams officiating.

Public Visitation will be 11 a.m. Sunday until time of service at the church.

Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004.

