Martha Wingate, 75, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home.

Her family has chosen cremation; a memorial service will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her husband, Henry Wingate; son, Stephen Wingate (Jennifer); daughter, Judith McCray (Buster); and grandson, Dennis Isaac Wingate.

Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing

