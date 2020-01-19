|
|
Funeral services will be today at 3 p.m., at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Marvin James Wilson, 80, of Southside, who passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Wade Hooper will officiate. Interment will be at Williams Southside Memorial Park. Arrangements under the direction of Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Marvin was employed at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. for 30 years. He served in the Alabama National Guard for 27 years. He also was employed with Lowe Lincoln Mercury, Hudak Construction, and Rainbow City auto parts. He was a 13 gallon blood donor and belonged to the 583 Masonic Lodge, 505 Eastern Star, and Rainbow Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed working in his shop, working on cars, and being a part of the transportation services at church.
Marvin was preceded in death by his father, Fletcher Jack Wilson; his mother, Adele Talley Wilson Holmes; stepfather, D.C. Holmes; grandmother, Ella Talley; sister, Barbara Homes Riddle; and nephew, Calvin Riddle.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Wilson; daughters, Amy Wilson, Kala (Taylor) Brown; son, Cliff Wilson; sister, Ann Laura (Freddie) Waddell; brothers-in-law, Eddie (April) Stone, Luther (Sharon) Riddle; grandchildren, Jonathan Wilson, Talley Phillips, Wilson Brown, Steven Brown, Davis Brown, and John Todd Brown; great-grandchildren, Dylan Wilson, Jacie Wilson, Reece Wilson; cousins, Bo (Judy) Williams, Josie Williams, and many others.
Pallbearers will be Chuck Brown, Taylor Brown, Derek Hood, Byron Howard, Eddie Stone, and Chad Waddell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wilson Brown, Steven Brown, Davis Brown, and John Todd Brown, Jonathan Wison, Dylan Wilson, and Reece Wilson
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Marvin's name to Camp Seal Harris Diabetes Camp (500 Chase Park S., Suite 104, Hoover, AL 35244 or online at www.campsealeharris.org.)
The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff of Encompass Hospice, especially nurses Brandon and Lisa.
The family will receive friends for visitation today from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 19, 2020