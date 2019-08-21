|
The world lost a patriot on August 19, 2019, when Marvin L. "Sarge" Fisher passed away. He was born in Ashton, South Dakota, on March 8, 1929, and joined the United States Army in 1946. After serving in the Korean Conflict, he was stationed at Fort McClellan, Alabama, where he was Command Sergeant Major at the young age of 26. Many honors were bestowed upon him for leadership, courage in battle and uncommon valor. He was named Soldier of the Year in 1955. His military career flourished and continued, including a tour in Vietnam, until 1971 when he retired. In 2014, he was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Honor in Gadsden, AL.
During his command at Fort McClellan, he met the love of his life, Lillian "Dink" Battle (also known as Shug). It was love at first sight, and after a whirlwind romance, they married. Over their 65 years together, they set an example of true and absolute love and commitment. Sarge was not one to do anything halfway.
He and his son, Mike, opened Fisher Industrial Services in 1986, and it became an Inc 500 Company for three successive years. He taught his family the meaning of hard work, dedication to their dreams and how to enjoy life to the fullest, which he did for as long as he could. When his beloved Shug died, his life lost its luster, but his memories did not.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings; and his loving wife, Lillian Fisher.
He is survived by his son, Mike Fisher (Cindy); his daughter, Pattye Woodall (Bruce); his granddaughter, Jordan Mynatt; his grandson, Justin Fisher; his great-grandson, Tristan Sarge Fisher; his sister-in-law, Nan Kidd; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and all of his Woodall grandchildren.
His life will be celebrated and remembered during visitation at Collier-Butler from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 22, followed by a full military graveside service at Crestwood at 10 a.m. Friday, August 23.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 21, 2019