Marvin R. Murray, 83, of Guntersville, AL, died June 20, 2020, from COVID-19. He had been in long-term care following a debilitating stroke in August 2019. He recently was diagnosed with COVID-19 and passed 10 days later. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Marvin was a beloved husband, father and Paw Paw. He loved his family and friends and always loved spending time with them. He loved being outdoors and working in his yard. He worked in the poultry industry most of his adult life as a maintenance man until his retirement. He has lived in Dalton, Georgia; Gadsden, Alabama; and finally, Guntersville, Alabama.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Early and Elsie Murray; brother, Maurice Murray; grandson, Jimmy Roger Stover II; and his wife, Dora Murray. Marvin and Dora were married 60 years before her passing June 24, 2018.

Marvin is survived by his sons, Myron Murray, David (Susan) Murray, Roger (Renee) Murray; daughter, Lucretia (Roger) Stover; brother, Michael Murray; sisters, Earleen Barnes, Evilee Argo; granddaughters, Tiffany Stover, Lisa (Patrick) Bright, Katrina (Floyd) Rollman, Kayley Murray; grandsons, Jeremy Murray, Seth Murray, Marcus Murray, Mitchell Murray; great-grandchildren, Shelby Rollman, Trista Rollman, Brett Bright, Amelia Bright, Skylar Roberts and Shelby Roberts.

A special thank you to the staff of Rehab Select and Albertville Nursing Home, and Rehab Select at Shelby Ridge, COVID-19 Unit, Alabaster, AL.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy Murray, Seth Murray, Marcus Murray, Mitchell Murray, Marc Barnes and Brett Holder.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Service will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Marshall Memory Gardens. Brother Donald Cotton officiating.

