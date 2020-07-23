1/1
Mary Alice Goodwin
Memorial service for Mrs. Mary Alice Goodwin, 76, of Gadsden, will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Charles Box, Gary McCurdy, Chance Goodwin and Dannie Box officiating the service. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mrs. Goodwin passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles A. Box Sr.
Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Alma Box; children, Anthony (Tina) Goodwin and Jann (Brother) Brown; grandchildren, Eric (Alisha) McGee, Elisa Brown, Elaura Tant, Woodrow III, Jayvyn, Tymothy, Landyn and Jaysyn Brown, Chance (Katie) Goodwin, and Heath Goodwin; great-grandchildren, Cheyanne, Canyon and Cayden McGee, Ryan, Parker and Brooks Goodwin, and Adalyn Brown; brothers and sisters, Charles A. Box Jr. (Janice), Judy Green (Tommy), Dannie Box (Lucille), Vickie McCurdy (Gary); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Goodwin was a member of Lebanon Church of Christ, where she was active with the Bear Ministry. She was employed at Springs Industry in Piedmont for 15 years. She was a very loving mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her. She loved the beach, playing with and watching her grandchildren play sports, and adored Sunday dinners with her family at her momma's.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Special thanks to Cherokee County Health and Rehabilitation, nurses and staff members; Riverview ICU nurse Susan Griffith; and Dr. Debora Reiland.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
JUL
24
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
