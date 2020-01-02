|
Mary Alma Sanders, beloved Mother and MamMaw, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
She was born Oct. 4, 1923 in Duke, Alabama, the daughter of Newt Wesley Smith and Mattie Morris Reece Smith. She was the baby of the Smith family (10 children) growing up in the Gadsden/Glencoe area. Strong in her faith, Mary was a lifelong member of the Church of God. A Sunday school teacher and spiritual mother to so many, Mary truly ministered God's love throughout her life. Full of wit and humor, Mary was the life of the party and frequently was known as "Mary, Mary quite contrary". Beautiful and elegant, but also brave, she moved with her children to Texas in 1962 to start a new life and raised her family here.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings, along with her husband, Wayne Sanders and her son, Corky Crowder.
Survivors include her daughters, Veronica Crowder Allison, Judy Crowder Moses and Jill Crowder Lucas; daughter-in-law, Gemma Crowder; stepson, Donnie Orr and wife, Alice; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Funeral service is at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Jaynes Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. (one hour prior to the service). Entombment will follow at Laurel Land Cemetery, Dallas, Texas.
Memorials may be made to the North Texas Food Bank.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 2, 2020