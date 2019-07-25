|
|
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Rainbow Presbyterian Church for Mary Ann Tittl Kampfer, born on November 12, 1941, in Cleveland, OH. She was daughter to the late Helen Ann Schwartz Tittl and Rudolph ("Randy") Tittl. Mary attended Newbury High School in Newbury, OH, and received a bachelor's degree in elementary education at Kent State University. She began her career teaching second grade at George Washington Elementary School in Willoughby-Eastlake, OH, and then on to Woodland Elementary School in Stow, OH. After 27 years in Ohio, Mary moved to Gadsden, AL, with her husband, James ("Jim") Michael Kampfer. She taught a first-grade class at Whitesboro Elementary School in Whitesboro, AL, for 25 years. In her own words, Mary felt "right at home."
Mary was a devoted wife of 52 years to the late James Michael Kampfer, who passed away less than three months ago. She leaves behind three children and their spouses, Cheryl Kampfer Glovsky and Alexander Seth Glovsky, Miriam Kampfer Easton and John Robert Easton, and James Michael Kampfer II and LeeAnn Baker Kampfer. She is also survived by her brother, Rudolph Tittl; two nephews, Steven Paul Douglas Tittl and Kirt Michael Kampfer; and three nieces, Joyce Alyson Tittl Roe, Julie Marie Tittl and Kisa Lynn Kampfer. Mary was loved and adored by her seven grandchildren, Anna Sage Easton, Nicholas Andrew Glovsky, William Christopher Glovsky, Evalyn Claire Easton, Greyson Ann Kampfer, James Michael Kampfer III ("Trey") and Mason Robert Kampfer.
Mary lived in Gadsden, AL, for 50 years and always considered Alabama her home. She was a faithful congregant at Rainbow Presbyterian Church and served her church and community in many ways. Mary and Jim were committed to the Alabama Republican Party and the Way of the Cross. She also volunteered for the Salvation Army, providing children with Christmas gifts and needed supplies for school during the year. Mary enjoyed traveling with Jim, visiting family across the United States and beyond. She was very proud of her Bohemian heritage and was delighted when her travels took her back to her Czech Republic roots. She embraced the Czech community, reconnected with distant relatives in Prague, and learned from students while teaching them English.
The timing of Mary's passing is not surprising for those who knew our parents. They were inseparable, and we know that they are now happily reunited. Even with numerous health challenges, she practiced gratitude with a loving mantra – declaring that "God is good." Mary and her loving smile will be missed by all who knew her, especially her family. Rest in peace, sweet mom.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Crestwood Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 25, 2019