|
|
Funeral service for Mary Bailey, 89, of Gadsden, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Dr. Thomas Winborn and Dr. John Copeland will officiate. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 27 at the funeral home.
Mary was a charter and lifelong member of College Heights Baptist Church. She was a graduate of the Baptist Hospital's 1st LPN Class of 1948 as well as the 1st nursing class of Gadsden State in 1967, and then she received her B.S. at JSU. She retired from Gadsden Regional Medical Center after 44 years of service. During her years of nursing, she was sent to Atlanta to train in cardiac care to help set up the first CCU at Gadsden Regional and train the other nurses. Also, she received training on the new external defibrillator, where she was most likely the first to use it in Gadsden. Mary was recognized in 1981 as the nurse with the longest tenure of 40 years at Gadsden Regional. She witnessed tremendous changes in medicine and medical technology.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; 8 siblings; her husband of 54 years, Joe Bailey; and great-grandchild, Matthew Yother.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, in whom she always poured love, kindness and THE TRUTH. Her children are Sharyon and Joe Ramsey, Saratha and Ray Grigsby, Mary Jo Bailey; grandchildren, Vince and Andrea Ramsey, Lauren and Jeff Weathers, Claire and Paul Yother; great-grandchildren, Jayce and Kyle Ramsey, Ryan and Haskin Weathers, Michael and Mary Catherine Yother; brothers-in-law, Hubert Bailey and Harold McDonald; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Ray Grigsby, Joe Ramsey, Vince, Jayce and Kyle Ramsey, Paul Yother, Jeff Weathers and Wayne Eads.
Honorary pallbearers are the staff of Oak Landing Specialty Care, Kindred Hospice, Lindsey Martin RN, Sara Smith and Dr. Akisanya.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to College Heights Baptist Church and Twelfth Street Baptist Church.
Special thanks to Jerry and Melissa Tinsley, Oak Landing Specialty Care Staff and Residents, Gadsden Health and Rehab Center, Kindred Hospice, Dava Tuckerman and Compassionate Comforters.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 27, 2019