|
|
Funeral will be at noon Tuesday at Village Chapel for Mary "Maw Maw Mary" Beck, age 84, of Attalla, who passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Brother Joey Gregorn will officiate. Burial will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery, Flat Rock.
Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Beck was a lifelong resident of Attalla, graduated from Etowah High School in 1953, and attended Red Hill United Methodist Church. She was an avid Auburn Tigers fan who would not hesitate to tell anyone "War Eagle". She also loved to watch the Atlanta Braves, or her "boys", as she referred to them. She really enjoyed listening to Johnny Cash. Mary loved to talk to people and never met a stranger. She was a devoted, loving mother and grandmother. She was so excited about the expected arrival of her first great-grandchild, Baby Boy Chambers.
Mrs. Beck was preceded in death by her husband, Hassell J. Beck; parents, Luther Ross and Vera Bell Davenport; brother, Charles Clyde Davenport, and stepdaughter, Portia Gaylor.
She is survived by her children, Donna (William) Attaway, Tonya Beck and Steve (Jennifer Sumners) Beck; beloved granddaughters, Morgan (Nicholas) Chambers and Lauren Beck; chosen brother, Richard Perryman; step-children, Vivian (Derrel) Davis, Rhonda (Danny) Harris and Hassell LaDell Beck as well as many precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials my be made to the American Childhood Cancer Organization.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to Mrs. Ella Jean Steele, dear friend and caregiver; Gadsden Health Care, Alacare, and Encompass Health Hospice for their ceaseless compassion, kindness, and respect. The family would like to extend sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. K.J. Shah for providing such wonderful care for thirty-plus years.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 26, 2019