Mary Blanche Carr Weaver

SERVICES: Collinsville Funeral Home- Sharpe Chapel 1:00 PM Tuesday Nov. 10, 2020 BURIAL: Collinsville Cemetery.

SURVIVORS:

Daughter: Cheri Lynn Weaver Brewer, Son: Jackie Gaines Weaver, Jr. Grandchildren: William Joseph Brewer, II, Elizabeth Weaver Hyatt, Michael Paul Brewer, Kelli Brewer Lambert, Benjamin Purdy Weaver, 12 Great Grand Children, 4 Great-Great Grand Children, Sister-in-Law: Ann Clayton Carr, And a Host of Relatives and Friends.

MINISTERS: Pastor Carol Gullatt, Dr. Alan Carr, Rev. Jesse Carr

CASKET BEARERS: William Brewer, II, Paul Brewer, Benjamin Weaver, William Brewer, III, Greysen Robinson, Cole Lambert HONORARY BEARERS: Bailey Womack, Carter Womack, Reese Lambert, Lincoln Weaver, Hunter Childress.

COLLINSVILLE FUNERAL

HOME DIRECTING

Ms. Weaver died at her residence on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her Parents: Gurley Douglas "Bud" and Lotilde Lankford Carr and Husband: Jackie Gaines Weaver, Sr., Brother: Don Carr and In-Laws: Millard and Gwendolyn Overstreet Weaver

The Family will receive Friends at the funeral home Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 from 6pm until 8pm.

ALL STATE MANDATED COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS ARE TO BE OBEYED AT ALL TIMES. MASK ARE REQUIRED.



