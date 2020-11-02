Mary "Joan" Cook Peek

Mary "Joan" Cook Peek left this earth for her eternal home on October 31, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Peek was the only daughter to Thomas Edison and Jessie Lee Cook and adored by her four brothers.

She was a proud graduate in 1964 of Holy Name School of Nursing and served as a nurse in many roles until her retirement in 1994.

Mrs. Peek was a long term, devoted member of Keener Baptist Church where she served as Sunday school teacher and church secretary. Mrs. Peek believed in service and care for others and in that spirit was also a long term member of The Pilot Club of Gadsden. She had a deep love for the Lord, her family, and her friends. She always "had this idea" for the next get together, trip or adventure.

Mrs. Peek was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Lee and Thomas Edison Cook and her brothers Thomas, "Tommy", William "Dub" and Robert Cook.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 55 years, Don Peek, daughters Cheryl (Lamont) Tucker, Lori (Garlan) Hornsby, grandchildren Lindsey (Jose ) Alewine, Jessica (Justin) Wester, Hannah Hornsby and Jake Alewine; in addition she is survived by three great grandsons, Kincade and Auron Moffett and Greyson Wester. She is also survived by her brother Terry (Merry) Cook and many beloved nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff of Encompass Health, especially Kayla, Karen, Fred and Stacy. A very special thank you to all of her precious friends for prayers, cards and calls and to Duck Springs Baptist Church for their many cards and phone calls to check on Mom and Dad.

Services will be held at Morgan Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, November 3rd with visitation from 5-7 pm and service at 7pm with Pastor Royce Head officiating. The family will have a private service for interment.



