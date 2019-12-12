Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laughlin Service Funeral Home and Crematory
2320 Bob Wallace Ave SW
Huntsville, AL 35805-4725
256-534-2471
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
First United Methodist Church Chapel
Huntsville, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
First United Methodist Church Chapel
Huntsville, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Brown


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Brown Obituary
July 10, 1931 – Dec. 10, 2019
Mary E. Brown, 88, of Huntsville, passed away Tuesday. Mrs. Brown was a member of First United Methodist Church, Huntsville.
Survivors include sons, Daniel Ray Brown (Kim) and Joel Seaborn Brown (Martina); daughters, Mary Renee Hurst (Jeff) and Tina Rebecca Thurston (Don); brother, John Harold Milner; grandchildren, Jessica, Eric, Andrew, Amanda, Emily, Daniel and Shannon; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, December 13 at First United Methodist Church Chapel in Huntsville. The funeral service will follow in the chapel with the Rev. Dr. Glenn Conner officiating. (www.laughlinservice.com)
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laughlin Service Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -