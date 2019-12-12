|
July 10, 1931 – Dec. 10, 2019
Mary E. Brown, 88, of Huntsville, passed away Tuesday. Mrs. Brown was a member of First United Methodist Church, Huntsville.
Survivors include sons, Daniel Ray Brown (Kim) and Joel Seaborn Brown (Martina); daughters, Mary Renee Hurst (Jeff) and Tina Rebecca Thurston (Don); brother, John Harold Milner; grandchildren, Jessica, Eric, Andrew, Amanda, Emily, Daniel and Shannon; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, December 13 at First United Methodist Church Chapel in Huntsville. The funeral service will follow in the chapel with the Rev. Dr. Glenn Conner officiating. (www.laughlinservice.com)
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 12, 2019