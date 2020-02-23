|
|
Mary E. Martin, 62, of Gadsden, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Mrs. Martin was born July 3, 1957, to loving parents Red and Mae Beth Roberts. She grew up in Ivalee and attended Etowah High School, where she played saxophone. She attended nursing school and worked as an LPN at Holy Name of Jesus Hospital until a back injury in 1990.
Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her parents, Red and Mae Beth Roberts.
She is survived by her daughter, Maghan (Martin) McGuire; spouse, Michael D. Martin; and son-in-law, Phil McGuire.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Special thanks to Fire, EMS, Gadsden Police Department, Dr. Narauau and to the staff of CSD and 4T at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 23, 2020