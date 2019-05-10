|
Mary Elizabeth Barnes Sutherlin, age 90, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Mary was born May 12, 1928. Funeral services celebrating her life will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Collier-Butler Chapel. Bro. Don Graham and Bro. Rick Willis will officiate. Burial will be at Forrest Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Mrs. Sutherlin was born in St. Clair County and lived in Gadsden most of her life. She was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church for more than 50 years, and had served as church secretary for 25 years.
She is survived by her sons, Jimmy Sutherlin and Jake Sutherlin. Her greatest joys were her granddaughters, Teri Chupp (Ron) and Keri Buchmann (Jason); great-grandchild, Anderson Chupp; and chosen great-grandchildren, Abbie, Elijah and Bo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Trebert James Sutherlin Sr.; parents, James Roston Barnes and Carolyn Byers Barnes; and grandparents, Elizabeth Rankin Byers and Mattison Byers.
Pallbearers will be Ron Chupp, Jason Buchmann, Charles Buchmann, Randy West and Chuck Payne.
Special thanks to Alacare Home Health, Encompass Hospice, and Dr. Thomas Harper.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of service Friday at the funeral home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Sutherlin family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 10, 2019