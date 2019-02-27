|
|
Mrs. Mary Ella Moore Denton, Birmingham, AL, formerly of Gadsden, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. Roger Beshears will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Mrs. Denton was born on Dec. 29, 1934, in Whittier, North Carolina, to Jethro and Eva Moore. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for years. She loved to learn as well as teach. She was a graduate of Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina, where she obtained a master's degree and majored in elementary education.
She taught in the Etowah County and Gadsden City School Systems in Alabama and in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System in Charlotte, North Carolina.
After retiring from education, she helped manage her husband's business, Harold's Noccalula Chevron and Food Mart.
Mrs. Denton loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a fabulous mother. She enjoyed her weekly hair appointment followed by lunch with the ladies. Her passions were traveling, reading and art.
Her husband, Harold Denton, preceded her in death in 2011.
Survivors include her son, Jay (Robin) Denton and daughter, Shannon (Jim) Floyd; grandchildren, Abbey (Jacob) Neely, Anna Denton, Joshua (Ashley) Floyd, Caleb Floyd; and great grandchildren, Ryder and Rayne Neely; brother, J.C. Moore; and nephew, Russ (Valinda Stewart) Moore; "almost sister," Frances Cline, from Virginia and best friend, Betty Butler.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Pat and Jim Womack, lifelong friends who became family; and Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, where friendships last beyond a lifetime.
Mary Ella will always be remembered as an elegant, classy lady, never seen in a pair of jeans, who loved Jesus and her family.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the hour of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.collier-butler.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 27, 2019