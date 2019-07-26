Home

Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL
View Map
Mary Ellis Clay

Mary Ellis Clay


1923 - 2019
Mary Ellis Clay Obituary
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Mary Ellis Clay, 96, of Glencoe, who passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Pastor Rodney McInnis will officiate. Burial will follow at DeKalb Memorial Cemetery in Geraldine. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Mrs. Clay was a graduate of Geraldine High School. She attended Glencoe Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where she was very active. Her hobby was sewing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence C. Clay; parents, Amanda and Oel Ellis; sister, Christine Sparks.
She is survived by her children, Ritchie Clay, Ellen Clay (Dean) Morris; grandchildren, Sonnie Amanda Clay, Jesse Thomas Clay; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Sally Croft and Debra Lay.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 26, 2019
