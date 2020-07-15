1/1
Mary Eloise (Adkinson) Patton
1930 - 2020
May 18, 1930 – July 11, 2020
Mary passed at the age of 90, in Bullhead City, AZ. She was born in Gadsden, AL, and was married to Thomas Patton for 40 years. The family moved to Simi Valley, CA, in 1956. Mary worked for McDonnell Douglas (Hughes) Helicopter for 25 years. She received many honors and certificates for submitting design ideas and improvements for the Apache Helicopter. She was a member of the Southern Baptist Church, and she enjoyed going to church with her friends and loved to go Square Dancing. After retiring, Mary liked to travel. She also volunteered her services to Tender Loving Care Home Hospice Care in Simi Valley.
Mary "Sissy" Patton was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Patton; sisters, Beulah Simons, Myrtice Dryer; brothers, Paul Adkinson, Elton Adkinson, Heslep Adkinson; sister-in-law, Betty Patton, all from Gadsden, AL; and son, Ronald Patton of Detroit, MI.
A small private Memorial Service will be held at Coeur d'Alene Memorial Gardens Cemetery in beautiful Coeur d'Alene, ID. Mary wanted be near her great-great-great-grandson, Trevin Lippert, who passed just after his birth.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Michelle (husband, Stewart) McLuskie; great-great-grandchildren, Excelle, Tierrah, Kendelin and Ayson McLuskie; great-great-great-grandchildren, Rylan Lippert, Ariah and Lochlan McLuskie, all from Hayden, ID; also Roma (Patton) Bernson and granddaughter, Christina Patton, from Kingwood, TX; sister-in-law, Carolyn Patton, of Huntsville, AL; and son, Donald (wife, Carol) Patton, of Bullhead City, AZ.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
