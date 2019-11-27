|
|
Mary Esther Rishell was born on November 25, 1918, and passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was a devoted and loving wife to her high school sweetheart, her husband, Edward R. Rishell, who preceded her in death in 2008. She also was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Shultz; and a sister, Helen Schulze.
After her retirement from Lockheed/Martin Corporation in Orlando, FL, she and her husband relocated to Franklin, NC, and then to Southside, AL. She was a member of Southside Methodist Church.
She leaves behind three daughters, Carole (David) Rickel, of Rainbow City, AL, Elaine (Dan) McCarty, of Palm City, FL, and Susan (Steve) Langlais, of Pensacola, FL; 2 grandsons, Ed (Emily) Oswald, of Maryville, TN, and Dan (Robin) McCarty, of Pittsboro, NC; 4 great-grandchildren, Angela, Michael, Ashley and Sara.
Per her request, there will not be a public service. A private family service will be held at a later date. Williams Southside Funeral Home will be performing the cremation services.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 27, 2019