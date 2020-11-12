1/
Mary Evelyn James Wyatt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Evelyn James Wyatt
Gadsden - With heartfelt sympathy we announce the transition of Mary Evelyn James Wyatt, age 63 of Gadsden, who passed away, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital Birmingham.
Celebratory Graveside Service will be 3:00p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Lincoln Hill Cemetery with Pastor Timothy Madden, officiating. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
She is survived by her children, Sharita Carlisle, Genetrice Kyle, Mitchell James; grandchildren, Dayun Wyatt, Nebrija Kyle, Ariyan Kyle, Mitchell James, II, Odyssey Sawyer; siblings, Charles Kimble, Carolyn Williams, Jennifer James; a host of other relatives and friends.
Signature Service by, Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust". www.adams-buggs.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved