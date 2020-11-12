Mary Evelyn James Wyatt
Gadsden - With heartfelt sympathy we announce the transition of Mary Evelyn James Wyatt, age 63 of Gadsden, who passed away, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital Birmingham.
Celebratory Graveside Service will be 3:00p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Lincoln Hill Cemetery with Pastor Timothy Madden, officiating. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
She is survived by her children, Sharita Carlisle, Genetrice Kyle, Mitchell James; grandchildren, Dayun Wyatt, Nebrija Kyle, Ariyan Kyle, Mitchell James, II, Odyssey Sawyer; siblings, Charles Kimble, Carolyn Williams, Jennifer James; a host of other relatives and friends.
