Mary Forest Ferrell Ford, 80, passed away Saturday at her daughter's home in Southside, AL. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 29 at Pine Hill Memorial Park in Talladega. Her family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Usrey Funeral Home.
Mrs. Ford was born in Rome, Georgia, to the late George William Ferrell and Jesse Mae "Fronie" Mann Ferrell. She was a 1957 graduate of the Alabama School for the Deaf, and a talented cosmetologist, working at the Modern Beauty Salon in Talladega, AL.
Mary raised her family with her childhood friend and husband, the late James "Jim" Ford. Her husband Jim was a career military man, and the family moved many times during her life. One of her favorite locations was Japan, where she learned new cultures and enjoyed the sights and scenery of a foreign land. Mrs. Ford and her husband enjoyed traveling and took many cruises during her life.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at The Meadows and Regency Pointe in Rainbow City, AL, for their kindness and friendship the past few years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George W. Ferrell and Fronie Mann Ferrell; husband, Jim Ford; son, James "Jimbo" Ford; and sister, Blanch Gaynelle Ferrell Miller.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Ford Gordon; granddaughter, Faith Gordon; sisters, Frankie Christine Ferrell Sherman and Henrietta Ferrell Morris; and many nieces and nephews.
The family requests donations to the Alabama School for the Deaf and the in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 28, 2020