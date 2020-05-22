|
Mary Frances (Bet) Moore McMahan, 99, went to be with her Lord on April 29, 2020. She was in the loving care of the devoted staff of St. Martins in the Pines.
A private graveside service will be held in her honor at New Bethel Cemetery in Hokes Bluff, AL.
Bet was born on November 22, 1920, to John Waymon and Vesta (Coot) (Blankenship) Moore. She was married to Curtis Udell McMahan for 48 years.
She was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ and her beloved Glencoe Church of Christ. She was involved in all activities of Hokes Bluff and Hokes Bluff High School, which began during her time as a student at Hokes Bluff High School and up to the date of her death. As a student, she wrote the Hokes Bluff High School Alma Mater, played on the women's basketball team, and faithfully attended every Golden Eagles Reunion with the exception of 2019. As an adult, Bet worked as a comptometer operator at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., served as a Cub Scout leader, and served in various capacities with the Hokes Bluff PTA. Bet loved learning and mentored many students through the years. One of her passions was outreach to friends and family through encouraging cards and letters. At her surprise 90th birthday party at the Park Pavilion in Hokes Bluff, Alabama, lifelong friends and family honored her contributions to her family, her community and church, and she received a Key to the City of Hokes Bluff, which was something that she always treasured.
Bet is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Ann McMahan; and son, Curtis Wayne McMahan (Sue Ann); grandchildren, Kurt Moore McMahan, William Brannen McMahan (Bailey), Elizabeth Bouchelle Perry Knecht (Richard); great-grandchildren, Patrick Whittaker Knecht, Vivian Elizabeth Knecht, Charlie Knecht, Cameron Knecht and Nicholas Knecht.
Bet was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis; sister, Margaret Moore Roberts (James); brothers, John Waymon Moore Jr. (Ora) and Gene Moore (Shirley).
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to St. Martin's in the Pines or any church or charity that you support.
