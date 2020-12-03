Aunt Frances was a true Wonder Woman!! I thought her passion for adventure and travel was so neat and can remember thinking I want to be just like her when I’m able to ever travel!! She on occasion would come to my house if I was close to wherever she had been traveling to and her stories were always so fun to listen to!! She also was best friend’s with my mom when they were young. My mom was Uncle Joe’s baby sister. Aunt Frances would tell me stories about them going to the movies and having sleepovers. The other thing I most remembered was her wonderful cooking!! I loved gathering around her kitchen table and eating all the great food!! She kindly shared my favorite recipes by giving me the recipe written in her handwriting on cute index cards!! I will treasure those and whenever I make one of those recipes I’ll think of Aunt Frances. Over the years she also sent me many cookbooks that I’m so happy to have!! I’ll miss her and will always wish I could hear more of her stories about her and my mom. You will be missed!! You were loved very much !!
Love you! Bob and Georgette
