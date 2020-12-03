Mary Frances Parton Eiland

Mary Frances Parton Eiland, age 97, died on November 27 of natural causes after a fall in her home. Frances was born in Texas but would relocate with her family to Gadsden, AL, where she would reside until her death. She met Joseph (Joe) Edward Eiland, Sr., after her family had relocated. She graduated from Gadsden High School and married Joe that same year in 1941 when she was 18. Frances joined College Heights Baptist Church and was a member there for 57 years until her death. Frances loved to travel and took many bus trips with the church group "The Fun Lovers". She would later become a Gadsden High School Band Booster and loved to travel as a chaperone with the band on their many road trips. The band students loved her and nicknamed her "Treasure" Eiland. Frances would also visit relatives in Hawaii, and she traveled to Puerto Rico and The US Virgin Islands with her son. Frances was truly a good person and an exemplary Christian who tried to find the best in everyone she met, and she never met a stranger. She was a devoted wife and mother. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Preceding Frances in death were her husband, Joseph (Joe) Edward Eiland, Sr., her oldest son, Joseph Edward (Eddie) Eiland, Jr. (Birmingham, AL), and her middle son, Ronald (Ronnie) Edloe Eiland (Gadsden, AL). Surviving Frances are her youngest son Robert Dennis Eiland & partner Timothy R. Brown (Atlanta, GA); grandsons Jonathan Alexander Eiland and Christopher Brooks Eiland (both Gadsden, AL); daughter-in-law Sheila Jones Eiland, and granddaughter Vanessa Lynn Flowers (both Birmingham, AL); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins across the United States.

The graveside-only service for Frances were Thursday, December 3rd 2020, at Crestwood Memorial Cemetery in Gadsden, AL.



