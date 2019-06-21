|
On May 28, 1925, Mary Lois was born to the late John and Mamie Holley in Tallapoosa County, Camp Hill, Alabama.
Mary was united in marriage to the late Rev. Wilbert Heard Sr. before his departure for 57 wonderful years.
Mary confessed her love for Christ at an early age and volunteered her time and service and truly enjoyed attending church, the Word and the opportunity to fellowship with her church family.
She was a diligent and faithful servant, loving, caring mother, sister and friend. Her legacy will continue to touch and influence the lives of those who knew and loved her dearly.
On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Mary departed this life peacefully, at home surrounded by her family, at the golden age of 94. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. Burial will be at Lincoln Hill Cemetery. She is preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, one sister and one son.
Mary leaves to cherish her memory four children; Gwen (Liviston) Estell Jr., Sandra Harris, Deborah (Oliver) Chaney Sr. and Mary J. (Marcella) Allen; four sisters, Adell Goggans, M. Jean Mosley, Patricia (Theodis) Thompson and Sonia F. Burton (Harold), and one brother, Frank G. Holley (Lanett); eight grandchildren, Celeste N. Felton, Lorenza F. Heard, Sachurus D. Harris Sr., Oliver W. Chaney II, DelonShay (George) Davis, DeKiela Chaney, Timothy C. Heard and Terence W. Heard; 11 great-grandchildren, Brandon O. Felton, Sachurus D. Harris Jr., MyKalah Harris, Madison Harris, Timora Harris, Jarius Davis, Jalesa Davis, Joshua Davis, LoKenzie Heard, Zamarion Heard, Syriana Heard, Judah Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
The family acknowledges, with sincere gratitude, all acts of kindness shown during this time. Special thanks to Pastor Thomas, the deacons, John Jacobs and the staff of Kindred Hospice. May God continue to bless all of you.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 21, 2019