Funeral service for Mrs. Mary Helen Lay, 78, of Glencoe, will be held at noon Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Reverend Randall Crotts and Reverend Stanley Ryan officiating. Burial will follow the service in Crestwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mrs. Lay passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Shula and Mary Thompson; stepdaughter, Tonya Lay; brothers, Ellis, Ralph, Billy and Roy Thompson; sister, Jenny Kirby Bruggeman.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jerry H. Lay; children, Teresa Bright and Terry (Kathryn) Lay; chosen sons, Ricky Akridge and Charlie Hodge; grandchildren, Morgan (Jonathan Myrick) and Harrison Bright, Keith Lay, Jamie Lay Allen, and Chris and Jonathan Rodriquez; great-grandchildren, Kevin and Hannah Rodriquez, Kaylee Knight, Skyler Allen, and Silas and Caleb Lay; brothers, Don and Johnny Thompson; sisters, Ruth Adams, Martha Levra, Kathy Alford, Ann Wells and Patty Ryan; and many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law.
Mrs. Lay loved gardening, flowers and her grandchildren. She also loved her President Trump.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 23, 2020.