Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
Gadsden, AL
Mary Hilton Lee Horton

Mary Hilton Lee Horton Obituary
Mary Hilton Lee Horton, 82, Gadsden, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She leaves to cherish her children, Walter Cranfield (Marion), Elaine Bernard (Thomas), Donald Horton, Clarissa Horton, Tracey Horton-Young, Edward Horton (Errin), Venus Horton and Eboni Marbury; stepson, Shawn Franklin; brother, Minute Lee (Thelma); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, close relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, Gadsden. Pastor Roderick Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Lincoln Hill Memorial Park.
Public Visitation will be 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, December 19 at the funeral home.
Professional Services: West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 19, 2019
