Mary Jane Butcher
1966 - 2020
Mary Jane Butcher, 54, of Glencoe, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was born on February 15, 1966, to Voyne Sue Laughlin-McBride and Willie Rayburn. She was a graduate of Etowah High School class of 1984. She worked at Glencoe City Hall as a dispatcher for more than 10 years.
She is survived by her husband, Johnny Butcher; and her children, Amanda (Nathan) Brandmire, Michael Wilson, Heather (Randee) Jones, Brandi Wilson; and her 15 grandchildren.
Her memorial services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at her home church, Stowers Hill Baptist Church in Attalla.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Stowers Hill Baptist Church
