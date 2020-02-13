Home

Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:30 PM
Visitation

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020

12:30 PM
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Funeral service

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020

2:00 PM
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Mary Jo Coker Obituary
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Mary Jo Coker, 87, of Gadsden, who passed away Monday. Turk Holt will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Mrs. Coker truly loved life, family and friends, and she had many. Her cooking was infamous, she loved to entertain, party, dance, and adored her grandsons. She was loved and will be truly missed.
She was preceded in death by husband, Billy Joe Coker; parents, Erving and Audrey Horton; brothers, Erving "Junior" and James "Jim" Horton.
She is survived by son, Robin Coker; daughter, Deborah Coker; grandsons, Ty and Coy Coker; great-granddaughter, Ella Beth; and an extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Research UAB.
Special thanks to caregiver Deborah Spurling, Hospice nurse Payton Hammett, and all her family and friends who were there when we needed them.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 13, 2020
