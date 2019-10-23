|
|
Mary Jo Wilson, 79, of Glencoe, passed away on October 22, 2019, at Coosa Valley HealthCare Center.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. today at Crestwood Chapel. Reverend Bill Parker will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery.
Mary Jo was born in Montgomery, Alabama. She and her husband, Alan, moved to Glencoe in 1971, which became their lifelong home with family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Alan Wilson; two daughters, Alana Norman and Stacey (Mike) Gray; brother, Ronald (Ann) Cassaras; sister-in-law, Ginger Cassaras; 10 grandchildren, Deana Barber, Carson Quinn, Katie (Tyler) Darden, Ryan (Kimberly Gunter) Gray, Ragan Gray, Blake Gray, Sylina Reaves, Rhett (Dajah) Norman, Ashlyn (Justin) Cagle and Aubrey Gray; seven great-grandchildren, Kinslee Gray, Braylon Gray, Preston Reaves, Hannah Kate Barber, Quinn Darden, Henry Darden and Josie Darden.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Evelyn Cassaras; brother, Donald Cassaras; daughter, Josie Quinn; and great-granddaughter, Josie Beth Barber.
Pallbearers will be son-in-law and grandsons.
Special thanks to Dr. Wren and Coosa Valley nurses and staff for their heartfelt care over the years.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. today until the time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 23, 2019