A private service will be held at Crestwood Funeral Chapel, for Ms. Mary Katherine Lewis, 76, of Gadsden, who died Friday. Entombment will be in Crestwood Mausoleum.
Mary will be remembered for always being happy, funny, personable, people person, never met a stranger. She was an Emma Sansom graduate, former Kmart worker, loved fishing, Alabama football, and anything outdoors. She was loved and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mable Collins and sister, Betty Collins.
She is survived by brother, Joseph John Collins; and nieces and nephews, Jenea (Tyler) McClendon, Kristen (Cody) Doss, Abi Doss, Jeremiah Williams, Christy Michelle Collins, Charles George Page IV, and Christian Elijah Page.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff of Cherokee Health and Rehab.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 26, 2020